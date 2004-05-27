Donovan duo returns to hometown

DONOVAN -- Timing is everything for Scott Hamilton, who with his wife Debbie, has resigned after 23 years teaching in the Donovan School District.

The Hamiltons are headed home to Beardstown, an Illinois River town about the size of Watseka, to work at the school they attended as teens.

Scott will teach and coach varsity basketball, as he has at Donovan for 19 years.

He was sought out by Beardstown school officials, after they witnessed his coaching skills first-hand last winter in a game where the St. Anne Cardinals narrowly defeated the Donovan Wildcats.

He said the district created a business teacher position a year or two earlier than it may have needed to for Debbie. Scott teaches driver's education and phys ed and also served, at one time, as athletic director. Debbie taught business, including accounting and computer classes.

Noting that she and Scott spent over half their lives in Donovan, Debbie spoke highly of the community, saying they will miss their many friends in the area, most especially the students and parents. "They are the best," she said.

"Iroquois County has been very good to us."

Though Scott admits there have been problems between himself and school officials.

"Even if everything was peaches and cream here, I think we'd move on," said Scott, who made it clear that the biggest reason he and his wife are moving is because their families still live in Beardstown.

Still, he said he wasn't sure he was going to be rehired for the varsity coaching job at Donovan.

"They already hired two new coaches for varsity and JV," he said. "There's some surrounding issues that makes me feel they wanted new direction for the program.

"In the 23 years I've been here I feel like I have always done the best job I could have and that I can hold my head high," he said. "There's always going to be skeptics who think they have a better way of doing things ... in the coaching field, you have to accept that."

He said he was disappointed with the fact that longtime assistant coach, Tom Whaley, was passed over as his replacement for the varsity post, even after he received "excellent" evaluations for his coaching skills.

Because Whaley applied for the varsity job and did not re-apply for the JV job, he lost that one as well, said Scott.

"There's been a lot of great people in the community but sometimes a few can make your life miserable ... in terms of coaching," he said.

Scott said, as far as the school district goes, "communication has been a big problem."

Scott's tenure at Donovan has not been without its headlines.

In 1999, he protested his dismissal as athletic director and the loss of the $3,000 a year job. The board had planned to have the principal do the work.

A year later, an arbitrator was brought in to decide the issue sided with Hamilton and agreed that he should be reinstated. The arbitrator also ruled he should be paid $3,256 in back pay.

Scott was also involved in a dispute in 1983, when board members passed him over as a basketball coach to hire someone from outside the district. A grievance was filed with the board by teachers but was eventually withdrawn.

Their son, 16-year-old Adam, an outstanding basketball player, is somewhat apprehensive about the move, since he was born and raised in Donovan.

However, the advantages of having his grandparents and assorted uncles, aunts and cousins living nearby as a fan base to cheer him on, has to weigh in on the positive side.

And he'll get to play in the same gymnasium where his father and uncle, Joe, played as high schoolers, both wearing No. 32. Adam won't be able to transfer that tradition to Beardstown, though. The number has been retired in honor of his uncle's outstanding career.

Adam's sister, Abby, was valedictorian at Donovan last year and was recently named newspaper editor at North Central College in Naperville, where she will be a sophomore business major.