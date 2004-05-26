Senate revives wetlands bill

A bill to protect Illinois wetlands from development, already killed once this year by the Senate's environmental committee, got new life Monday from another committee.

But even some members of the Senate Executive committee who approved House Bill 913 for debate on the Senate floor said they probably would not end up supporting it.

The bill would create minimum protection standards for wetlands in all but six Illinois counties, which already have their own more strict regulations. They are Cook and the surrounding collar counties.

Opponents, however, say there should be a statewide uniform standard, regardless of county rules.