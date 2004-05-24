1 killed in Crest Hill blast

CREST HILL -- An elderly Crest Hill resident died and her son was critically injured when a gas leak caused their Crest Hill home to explode Sunday night.

Joe Drobnak was found dazed and wandering outside the rubble pile which was once his home. His mother was later found almost entirely covered with debris.

Drobnak said he'd smelled gas shortly before lighting a match in the kitchen.

The terrific blast sent shards of glass and masonry ricocheting throughout the neighborhood. Neighboring houses were studded with glass and other debris hurled like shrapnel from the blast.

Drobnak was transported to Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with second-degree burns, Batusich said.

Drobnak later was then transferred to Loyola by ground transport due to the threatening weather, said Provena hospital officials. He was listed in critical condition.

Drobnak, a Romeoville High School teacher, was expecting to retire this year. He resided in the home about 10 years, neighbors said.

Freeman trial Wednesday

Lance Freeman, former Crescent-Iroquois High School basketball star and accomplished high school coach at Tolono Unity, goes to trial Wednesday in Champaign County for alleged criminal sexual assault of a female student.

Freeman, 31, was arrested April 1 on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Earlier this year, Freeman was inducted into the Illinois High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame for players and coaches.

He coached Tolono Unity to a fourth-place finish in the state tournament in 2002. In 1999, as head coach at Santa Fe, Mo., his team placed third in the state.

A 1990 graduate of Crescent-Iroquois High School, he was The Daily Journal area's leading scorer his senior season with a 26.6 point average. The team finished 26-4, won the Iroquois County Tournament and reached the Class A sectional finals.