Worker killed in Elwood

ELWOOD -- A worker died early Friday morning after an accident at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Logistic Park in Elwood.

Prancizkus Zentelis, 65, of Riverside, died at Provena St. Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet.

Zentelis was working loading container boxes onto a truck when another truck moved in reverse, striking Zentelis, Will County Coroner Patrick K. O'Neil said.

Elwood police are investigating the incident, and the coroner will conduct an inquest.

Since last year, the number of cargo containers passing through the BNSF Logistics Park has doubled. Operations take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The operations have gone from 10,000 to 20,000 lifts monthly. A lift moves a cargo container onto or off a train or truck. On the busiest day to date, the center performed 1,048 lifts.

Located on the main BNSF line, the park has two 8,000 feet rails on which to load and unload the trains.

There are 300 employees at the facility.