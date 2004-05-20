Harvill indicted for murder attempts

WATSEKA -- Danny Harvill, 27, of Beaverville, has been indicted for attempted murder for stabbing Jerry Little, 27, and James Albright, 40, both also of Beaverville.

The Iroquois County grand jury also charged him with aggravated kidnapping and home invasion.

Harvill was arrested on April 18 after he broke into Little's home and stabbed him three times and Albright eight times, sheriff's police said. One wound severed one of Little's kidneys, requiring it to be removed. Albright suffered a punctured lung, among other injuries.

Harvill also was charged with forcing 30-year-old Teresa Carroll to leave with him at knife point. Ms. Carroll is Little's girlfriend and Albright's niece and Harvill's former girlfriend.

Other new indictments include:

John E. Wilkins Sr., 72, of 215 E. Ash, Watseka, for three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested April 15 by Watseka police for inappropriately touching girls under the age of 10.

Darren F. Fillmore, 38, of Beaverville, was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.

James D. Smalley, 45, and Robyn K. Smalley, 33, both of rural Gilman, for possession of methamphetamine, a meth-making chemical (pseudocphedrine), an marijuana, with intent to deliver.

Steven F. Barbieri, 20, of Chebanse, for possession of cocaine. He was arrested by state police following a routine traffic stop.

Hector Ocasio-Malave, 30, of Onarga, for possession of cocaine, after being stopped by Watseka police twice in one day for driving while driver's license was suspended.

Joseph O. Brewer, 38, of Watseka, for burglary and theft in Watseka on April 23 and 27.

William J. Donaldson, 20, of Clifton, and Brian Steven Dodson, 31, of Centralia, for possession of a converted vehicle, obstructing justice and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brad Guynn, 29, of Watseka, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI and driving while license suspended. The aggravated DUI came because he was arrested May 2 by state police after having had his license suspended on an earlier DUI. He was arrested by Sheldon police on Dec. 13 for felony DUI.

John Joyce, 40, of Watseka, for burglary and theft of currency from his employer, a Watseka restaurant..

Alma L. Ochoa, 45, of Onarga, for felony DUI, driving while driver's license is revoked, resisting arrest and being an uninsured motorist.