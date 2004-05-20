Christenson trial set for Sept. 20

Controversial Manteno Mayor Bernie Christenson has a new trial date on allegations that he tried to sexually molest a 14-year-old girl.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Sept. 20 at the Kankakee County Courthouse. A prior trial date was postponed.

The first-term mayor faces two felony counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child. Christenson is accused of trying to fondle the girl and of soliciting her to perform a sex act in October 2003. She is reportedly a schoolmate of Christenson's niece.

The Sept. 20 court date will double as a status date for a pending domestic violence charge against Christenson, according to court records. He is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly hitting and kicking his girlfriend in January 2004.

Christenson was a Manteno police officer when voters elected him mayor of the growing village in April 2001.