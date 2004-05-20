Around the Region

Two win Cargill scholarships

Central High School senior Kathryn Wyss and St. Anne High senior Charell Clement have won $1,000 scholarships in the Cargill Community Scholarship Program.

Miss Wyss plans to enter Eureka College in the fall. Miss Clement plans to study ag communications at the University of Illinois.

The scholarship program is administered by the national FFA. Cargill awards 350 scholarships a year.

St. Anne clean-up Monday

ST. ANNE -- The annual St. Anne clean-up is Monday. Place all items at usual pick-up sites. Appliances and large bulky items will be picked up.

No construction materials, yard waste or vehicle batteries will be allowed.

Tires will be picked up if the owner calls Apollo Disposal at 472-3332 and pays for the service. Dumpsters can also be rented there for removal of construction materials.

Iroquois County church tour

WATSEKA -- Early registration is suggested for the June 19 church tour by the Iroquois County Tourism Association.

Seating is limited, plus you get a price break by registering early.

The cost is $8 per person if you register on or before June 1 and it's $10 later.-- This outing, in observance of Father's Day, is the second in a series of Iroquois County church tours called "Faith of Our Fathers." Included this time are tours and history presentations at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in L'Erable, St. Mary's Church in Beaverville, Prairie Dell Church and the First United Methodist Church in Woodland.

For tickets, call the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce at 432-2416, the Watseka Park District at 432-3931 or Rev. Joe Scheets at 432-4903.

The assemblage will leave the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 West Cherry St. in Watseka at 11 a.m. and go first to L'Erable and next to Beaverville where a light lunch will be provided. Then the tour proceeds to Prairie Dell west of Iroquois and then to First United Methodist Church in Woodland for more light refreshments.

Trucker contest at Chicago Hts.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Truck drivers from around the state will test their skills at the Illinois Trucking Association's Professional Truck Driving Championship competition on June 4 and 5 at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights.

The event is free and open to the public.

The competition will challenge the abilities of 151 drivers through a 100-question written exam on Friday and eight classes of driving competition on 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, including straight truck, three-axle, four-axle, five-axle, sleeper berth, tank, flatbed and twins.

The driving competition will be in Prairie State's Parking Lot A. Free parking in lots C and D.

Clover Camp coming up

"Camp Clover," an exciting, hands-on learning summer camp for children ages 8-12, will be held June 28-July 1 at the Kankakee County Extension Service office in Bourbonnais.

Children will learn more about their communities and the world, conduct fun science experiments and experience food and nutrition -- by eating the snacks that they prepare.

Pre-registration required by June 21. Cost $20. Call 933-8337.

Will Bureau youth program

JOLIET -- The Will County Young Farmers committee is sponsoring a Focus on Youth program to recognize high school juniors and seniors for their community related accomplishments at school, workplace, church, 4-H, FFA, scouting or at home.

Applicants are required to submit a two page report of their community involvement and why they should be selected. Entries must be submitted to the Farm Bureau office no later than June 1. The winners will receive a $100 savings bond.

