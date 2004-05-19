Pizza deliverers robbed, punched

The last 24 hours were a tough time for fast-food purveyors in Kankakee.

A robber held a knife to the throat of a female employee at a fast-food eatery. A pizza deliveryman was robbed at knifepoint. And another pizza man was beaten.

Police are investigating to determine whether the two knifepoint crimes were committed by the same robber.

The other incident, in which a pizza deliveryman was beaten, is not related, police said. "It was not a stranger-danger thing. He knew them," Investigations Commander Larry Osenga said.

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a ski-masked man entered the Burger King in the 400 block of South Schuyler Avenue. He held a knife to the throat of a 19-year-old employee and demanded money, police said. The robber fled without cash after workers called police.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, a 21-year-old man was delivering pizza in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue. A bandit wielding a knife robbed him of two pizzas, soda pop, and an order of cheesesticks.

"We will be looking to see if there are any similarities between the two robbers," Osenga said.

And an 18-year-old youth required treatment by paramedics after he was attacked in an unrelated incident while delivering pizza around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Schuyler Avenue. The victim was punched in the face and body by two people. Police arrested 17-year-old Ryan Taetsch of Kankakee for misdemeanor mob action.