Pre-teen contest winners advance to state level

There was breathless anticipation Saturday as contestants in the Miss Kankakee National Pre-teen Petite and Pre-teen competitions waited for the judges' decisions.

The two winners would move onto state competition in July and vie for even more prizes and honors.

Then the large audience in Steuben Elementary School's gym quieted as the girls filed back on stage in their evening gowns. Despite performing during the talent segment, enduring an interview, modeling gowns and answering an impromptu question, they all looked poised and confident.

Kara Burrell-Wright, emcee for the evening, stepped forward with the envelopes. Kara, an experienced agent judge who also is a former Miss Kankakee Teenager and runner-up in the Miss Illinois Teenager pageant, was visibly excited.

This was the moment all the girls had been waiting for after spending weeks preparing for the big night.

The lights came up as Simone Townsend, 8, was crowned Miss Kankakee Pre-teen Petite (5-8 years) and Khiera Gandy, 12, received the Miss Kankakee Pre-Teen (9-12 years) crown.

Simone, of Richton Park, is the daughter of Elvis and Mary Townsend. Mary is a former Kankakeean and daughter of Rose Perkins of Kankakee. Simone is a second-grader at Illinois School in Park Forest. She is an honor roll student and has won her school's Math and Spelling Superstar awards. She likes to sing, do gymnastics and ballet. She performed a vocal solo for her talent portion.

Khiera, of Kankakee, is the daughter of Marie Gant and David Gandy. She is a seventh grader at Kankakee Junior High School where she is an honor student in the fine arts magnet. She also was Miss Kankakee Pre-teen Petite in 1998. She is a cheerleader and has received band and choir awards in Illinois Elementary School Association music competition. She performed a dramatic monologue, "The Cry of Freedom," in the talent segment.

Both winners received flowers, a trophy and will have their $350 entry fee paid to the state pageant.

Runners-up were:

Petite competition --ÃŠ second runner-up, Jordan Burgard, 5, a pre-kindergartner and daughter of Dana and Chris Burgard of Kankakee; first runner-up, Jordan King, 6, first grade and daughter of Kary and Hope Collier of Kankakee.

Pre-teen competition -- third runner-up, Erica Archie, 13, seventh grade, daughter of Ezekel Archie and Patricia Nevills of Kankakee; second runner-up, Dominique Hairston, 12, seventh grade, daughter of Anitha and Turrell Winslow and Fred Hairston of Kankakee; and first runner-up, Sitoria Townsend, 10, fifth grade, daughter of Elvis and Mary Townsend of Richton Park.

Talent winners were Erica Archie and Simone Townsend, who sang vocal solos. Jordan King won the award for most photogenic, and Sitoria Townsend took the hospitality award. Simone Townsend sold the most tickets.

Directing the pageant was Patricia Polk of Kankakee, a retired elementary teacher who has been director of the Miss Kankakee County Pageant America for more than 27 years. She recently founded the Kankakee County Teen Idol Contest.