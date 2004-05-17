Metro Briefs

St. Anne reunion nears

The St. Anne High School Class of 1979 will hold its 25th class reunion June 11 at Sully's Banquet Hall in Kankakee. Cost is $40 per person. Deadline to send money is June 1. All alumni are welcome. For additional information contact Alfreta Daniel at 370-6448, or e-mail sachsclassof1979@aol.com.

Library friends to meet

The May program for the Kankakee Public Library's Friends of the Library program will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room. Deb Terrell, local master gardener, will present the program, "Landscaping Our Yards and Our City.'' Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be featured.

Bradley to eye seat belts

The Bradley Police Department will be participating in the National Mobilization effort "Click it or Ticket." The enforcement period will run from May 24-June 6. During this period the department will be focusing its efforts on child restraint and seat belt use. Several enforcement zones will be set up each day and officers are adopting a zero tolerance policy.

Family pool passes on sale

Family passes are still available at the "pre-season" special rates until Saturday. The park district office will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Call the KVPD for more information at 939-1311.

Blood drive set

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from 1-5 p.m. May 26 at the Bradley Village Hall. To schedule an appointment, call 936-5100 or (800) 4483-5433.