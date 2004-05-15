Law officers remembered

About 30 people, police officers, officials and family members, attended a memorial service Saturday to honor police officers from all Kankakee County departments who died in the line of duty.

While the annual memorial service has been taking place for about 15 years, this was the first such service in front of the new granite memorial on the north lawn of the Kankakee County courthouse.

Dedicated last fall, the memorial contains the names of all county police officers and fire- fighters killed in the line of duty.

The most recent police death occurred Nov. 20, 1997, when Bradley Sgt. Wil Lewis was struck and killed during a traffic stop.

Kankakee Mayor Don Green says he still remembers the Oct. 17, 1996, death of Kankakee Officer Anthony Samfay. Samfay was shot to death during a traffic stop.

The memorial address was given by State's Attorney Ed Smith. Bourbonnais Police Chief Joe Beard acted as master of ceremonies. Eric Penrod played "Taps" and Alyssa Evers sang "Amazing Grace."