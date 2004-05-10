Police Blotter for May 10

Kankakee bar robbed

Three men robbed a Kankakee bar and an elderly customer at gunpoint Sunday night.

The three robbers, who concealed their faces, entered the business in the 1800 block of South Schuyler Avenue around 11 p.m. One of the bandits pointed a revolver and grabbed the cash register drawer as the bartender tried to place it on the counter, according to a police report.

Another offender removed a wallet from the pocket of a 75-year-old man, who was the only patron there. The offenders stole the money and dumped the wallet on the floor.

Man robbed at motel

A 28-year-old man was beaten and robbed after he was dragged into a Kankakee motel in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue on Sunday.

The victim was walking through the motel's parking lot at approximately 8:40 a.m. when four males asked if he wanted to buy drugs. He declined and the men dragged him into a room at the motel.

They punched him in the face several times and snatched his wallet, which held $300. The robbers then tossed the man out of the room.

The victim received a black eye. Police met him in the emergency room at Provena St. Mary's Hospital later that day.

8 nabbed for mob action

Kankakee police seized two baseball bats, a steel pipe and a pair of nunchuks while arresting eight men following a dispute Saturday night.

Miguel A. Medina, 27, of Kankakee, was arrested for mob action and battery. The following Kankakee men were arrested for mob action: Jose Dominguez, 21; Ramiro Mendez, 21; Alexandro Moreno, 23; Jose Munoz, 22; Luis Miguel Ortiz, 23; Javier Torres, 21; and Juan Carlos Torres, 18.

A man flagged down police after he was attacked at approximately 11:30 p.m. in an alley in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue. Also, a young woman was injured in the incident.

KAMEG busts local man

Mark Lumpkins, a 21-year-old Kankakeean, was arrested for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver Saturday night in the 1100 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee. The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested him.

Youth caught with pot

Kankakee police found marijuana on a juvenile after dispersing a loud group of people gathered in the 400 block of Country Club Drive during the weekend.

Police were summoned to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

The youth refused police commands to exit a vehicle, but he finally complied after an officer opened the car door. The youth struggled when police handcuffed him. Police found a marijuana-filled baggie on the juvenile.

Teen hurt in crash

A 15-year-old Manteno boy suffered severe head injuries when he crashed an ATV Saturday night, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

Daniel R. Collett was taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Collett hit a large tree branch while driving the vehicle on Diversatech Campus Road in Manteno Township. Police ticketed him.

Domestic battery arrests

A Crescent City couple landed in the Iroquois County Jail on Sunday following a disturbance at their home. Both Alfred J. Nagy, 64, and his wife Mary, 74, were charged with domestic battery.

James Woolsey, 39, of 5194 S. Route 45-52, Lot N9, Chebanse, was arrested for domestic battery Friday, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

Robert A. Maroney, 21, of rural Watseka, was arrested for domestic battery Saturday night by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police.

DUI arrests

Kankakee resident Pamela K. Maxwell, 49, was arrested for DUI at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Court Street, Kankakee police said.

Philip W. Heidel, 23, of Herscher, was arrested for DUI at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Splear Road, Kankakee police said.

Rebecca L. Benoit, 34, of Ashkum, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday night. Illinois State Police stopped Benoit weaving across the roadway at Route 45 and Fifth Street in Ashkum.

Watseka police cited Chad Freeman of Watseka for DUI and running a stop sign Sunday.