Quartet convicted of sex crimes

Four local men were recently convicted of sex crimes in Kankakee County while prosecutors dismissed charges against two others.

Floyd Holliday, 53, of Bourbonnais, was sentenced to four years of probation after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Holliday was charged with sexually abusing two young parishioners while he was pastor of First St. Mary's Pentecostal Church in Hopkins Park. Holliday must have no contact with the victims and he must not have unsupervised contact with other minors. He was ordered to pay statutory fees and costs.

D'Lorne Young, 19, of Kankakee, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a Kankakee teen. He was ordered to pay statutory fines and costs.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of criminal sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual assault and home invasion against 18-year-old James Williams of Kankakee. He had been accused of breaking into a 17-year-old Kankakee girl's home and sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors dropped the charges after a judge excluded DNA evidence.

Charges were dropped against a young man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Bourbonnais girl. Charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed against 21-year-old Jason Clark of Kankakee after the victim appeared in court and testified that she lied about the allegations.

Daniel Cirilla Jr., 27, of Kankakee, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault. Cirilla had been accused of sexually molesting two Kankakee children. Cirilla was told to pay statutory fines and costs and was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Michael Brown, 21, of Bourbonnais, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a Bourbonnais child. He was assessed court fees and costs.