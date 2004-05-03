Metro Briefs

Bradley rejects sewer buy

The village of Bradley will not purchase an additional 1 million gallons in capacity at the Kankakee Metropolitan Wastewater Utility from the city of Kankakee for $1.43 million.

Presently, the village treats an average 1.8 million gallons in sewage per day generated by its residential and commercial customers. It has the capacity to treat 3.8 million gallons per day, said Mayor Jerry Balthazor.

"We're not even half way to our capacity,'' trustee Bruce Adams said last week. "If we continue to correct our problems (with rainwater infiltrating the system), we should be able to remain where we're at for the short-term.''

He said he would much rather see the village spend its money right now on running sewer lines to service the newly annexed properties at the village's north end and repair an existing lift station serving the village. All trustees agreed.

Historic district to meet

The annual board mmeting of the Riverview Historic District will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 736 Cobb Blvd. in Kankakee. This meeting is open to the public. Call Jan at 928-9662 for information.

Sons of Legion nominations near

The Sons of the Americal Legion will hold the nomination of officers at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Aroma Park American Legion.

Spa Night Open House set

A Spa Night Open House presented by The Body Shop at Home will be held 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 10 at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center Community Room, 700 Main St. N.W., where order pick up will be 6-8 p.m. May 24. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. For information call Jennifer at 933-8586.

Computer workshop nears

The Kankakee River Valley Computer User Group is having a computer workshop and garage sale from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Park District Building, 175 S. Wall. The workshop is an open workshop. Persons can bring in their computers or software if they are having any problems. The garage sale will have computer hardware, software, DVD's and other computer related items. For further information, call Gary at 935-1605 (days) or Don 932-0649 (evenings) or e-mail at krvcug@favoravi.com.