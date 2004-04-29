Fishing tourney aids teen suicide prevention

bbyrns@daily-journal.com

815-937-3304

This year's Exelon Nuclear's "Fishing for a Cure" bass tournament more appropriately could be called "Fishing for a Cause!"

For the past three years, Exelon has sponsored the tournament at Braidwood Lake with all proceeds going toward a charity recommended by a plant employee.

This year's tournament is different, however. It seeks to raise funds to promote better teen suicide prevention awareness.

The event is in memory of 14-year-old Jon Gettle, an eighth grader at Coal City Middle School who committed suicide two years ago after being bullied in school.

His final note pleading "Stop the bullying" has become a cause for parents Mike and Cathy Gettle and Jon's sister Jenn.

Mike, a training team member at the Exelon nuclear plant at Braidwood, is helping organize the May 15 charity fishing tournament.

All proceeds this year will benefit the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.

Last year, Exelon raised over $7,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on behalf of Logan Kap, son of Braidwood Station mechanic Mike Kap. Logan was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth.

"I need boats," Mike says. So far, 48 two-man teams have entered the tourney. "Our goal is 100 boats." Entry is $100 per boat.

"Exelon will pay a total of $5,000 to the top three places ($2,500, $1,500, & 1,000) and will cover all costs of the event," says plant spokesman Neil Miller. "Every dime we bring in will go directly to the charity."

Miller said the tourney will also award a total of $1,000 in prize money to fourth through sixth place with seventh through tenth getting their entry fee back.

Rules and entry forms are available on the Internet at www.exeloncorp.com/programs/fishing.

To receive an entry form by mail, contact Braidwood Generating Station Communications Manager Neal Miller via e-mail at Neal.Miller@exeloncorp.com or by telephone at (815) 417-3184.

This year's tourney will also feature a kids fishing contest from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. limited to 100 kids.

The event includes a magic show and prizes for the top three in each age group. Fishing will be limited to 30 minutes by age group. All participants will receive a ribbon.

To enter, contact Cathy Gettle at (815) 634-4363.