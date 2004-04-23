Potawatomi village featured in magazine

SPRINGFIELD -- The remains of a Potawatomi village along the Kankakee River is featured in the latest issue of Historic Illinois, a publication of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

A small group of Potawatomi lived in a settlement called Rock Village (now the Kankakee River State Park) from 1814 to 1836 before being forcibly relocated to western Missouri by the U.S. government.

The remains of a homestead here, known by archaeologists as the Windrose Site, provide a glimpse into the daily lives of a Native American culture that had been altered by trade and intermarriage with European fur traders.

Although not legally recognized, marriages between fur traders and Potawatomi women insured a steady supply of furs from the women's relatives in exchange for manufactured goods like kettles, guns, pipes, knives, traps and jewelry.

The Illinois State Museum recovered 4,300 artifacts from the Windrose Site when they investigated the area in 1991.

The article was written by Andrew Heckenkamp, a graduate student in the Public History program at the University of Illinois at Springfield.

Historic Illinois is a bimonthly preservation agency publication that features historically significant sites in Illinois.

For more, call (217) 524-6045, visit www.Illinois-History.gov, or write: Historic Illinois, One Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield, Ill. 62701-1507.