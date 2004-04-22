On the edge

The air screamed

"The sky turned purple, and then the air screamed. It sounded like a woman shrieking with rage."

-- Mary Paulak of Utica, telling L.A. Times reporter P.J. Huffstutter about the tornado that destroyed much of her Illinois River hometown Tuesday and left eight of her neighbors dead.

The eight dead were patrons of the Milestone Tap, some of them having rushed to the old limestone building to take refuge from the storm, rather than staying in their mobile homes.

Yvonne Smith thought of that, too. She got her son, who has cerebral palsy, out of their trailer and started driving toward downtown when the tornado hit the tavern. "I saw it and my tires started squealing," said Smith, 67. "I floored that thing and took off toward LaSalle. I kept looking in my mirror thinking, 'It's gonna get me, it's gonna get me,' but I outran it. Thank God we're alive."

Sewage fees

SPRINGFIELD -- Over the objections of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the Senate Local Government Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would repeal $23 million in sewage charges that the legislature passed last spring.

Gov. Rod Blagojevich sought to impose the discharge permit fees to help close the state's budget imbalance, but set off a firestorm of protest from communities across Illinois.

The fees cost Illinois residents about $24 million in increased sewage fees and taxes. Only about $6.7 million of that was used to cover the cost of clean water programs.

Lisa Bonnett, chief financial officer for state EPA, said eliminating the fees would result in the agency having to cut 120 jobs. She also said eliminating the state funding would cost Illinois $4.7 million in federal dollars.

House Bill 3828 advances to the full Senate. The House approved it 90-7 in November.