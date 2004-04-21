Events unfold just around the corner

A number of activities are on tap just outside the Journal area, and just in time for spring, offering a day's worth of fun on one tank of gas.

Here are just a few.

Flower show at Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2400 N. Stockton Dr., Chicago; through May 9

A variety of spring flowers are popping up at the annual Spring Flower Show! Early in the show azaleas will be featured as they fill the conservatory with bright colors. Later in the show, look for a variety of spring flowering perennials and annuals. www.chicagoparkdistrict.com

Buds 'N Bloom at Arboretum

Morton Arboretum, 4100 Rte. 53, Lisle; through May 15, open 7 days 7 a.m. to dusk.

Follow the unfolding blooms of spring throughout the 1,700 acres of the Morton Arboretum. Adults, $5; seniors, $4; children, $2. www.mortonarb.org

Mars Rocks! at Adler

Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago; through May 21.

The Adler's Mars Rocks! exhibit and activities present the Martian surface in nearly real-time. Visitors can get an up close look at a full-scale replica of the Mars Expedition Rover and drive a Rover simulator.

Adults: $13; Children: $11; Seniors: $12

www.alderplanetarium.org

Voyageur rendezvous at Hebron

Grand Kankakee Marsh County Park, Hebron, Ind.; May 15-16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"A Travelers' Gathering of the Fur Trade Era,"

$2 per person (Children 7 & under are free)

Historical hobbyists portray British, French, and Scottish militias, Woodland Indians, and French-Canadian Voyageurs having a peaceful gathering at the Riviere du Teakiki. Music, food, historical demonstrations, camp tours, children's activities, and reenactments.

Call 219-945-0543 or 219-755-3685

Antiques at Chicago's Navy Pier

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago; Friday-Tuesday

Spend the afternoon roaming around Navy Pier viewing and searching for an antique find of your own at the Antiques Chicago Show at Navy Pier.

www.navypier.com

Rembrandt exhibit at Chicago

Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave.; through Sunday.

Discover more than 200 works of art from all periods of Rembrandt's long career.

Monday - Thurs.: $12 Friday - Sunday: $15. Members & children under 6: Free. (312) 443-3600

Ticket Website:ÃŠwww.877chicago.com

Flower show at Garfield Park

Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave., Chicago; through May 31

A variety of spring flowers, flowering perennials and annuals. www.garfield-conservatory.org

Sharks star at Shedd

John G. Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago; through Jan. 1.

The exhibit is the largest and most diverse collection of sharks in North America. Exploring Philippine coral reefs, supporting an amazing abundance of life and anchor a delicate network of dependencies between animals, habitats and humans.

Adults: $15; children: $11; under 2: free

www.sheddnet.org

Preservation exhibit at Joliet

220 N. Ottawa St., Joliet; through May

The Joliet Area Historical Museum's Route 66 Welcome Center will feature a Historic Preservation exhibit during May.

No admission fee to view the exhibit which will be displayed in the Route 66 Welcome Center during regular museum hours.

Talk explores Chicago's skyline

220 N. Ottawa St., Joliet; Saturday

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will offer a downtown architecture walk with Seth Magosky. will explore the history and architecture of the Central Business District. The walk is slated for 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday. Cost is $2 for museum members and $5 for non-museum members.

In case of rain, the walk will take place on Saturday, May 22.

Advance registration and payment is required. Call 815-723-5201, ext. 235 or ext. 226.

Cruise nights set at Manhattan

Manhattan Car Club

1st Monday of June, July and August. Rain date, 2nd Monday.

Cruise, 6-9 p.m. at Stone City VFW Hall, 2423 S. Chicago St., Joliet, 1 block south of Laraway Road on Route 53, 1 mile north of Route 66 drag strip.