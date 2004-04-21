Christmas in April set for Saturday

For the 14th straight year, Christmas in April 2004 will be held Saturday.

One of the area's most enduring charitable efforts, Christmas in April provides home rehabilitation assistance to elderly and low-income residents throughout the area. Since its inception, more than 400 homes have been rehabilitated.

Thirty-six homes are on the list this year. They include 15 in Kankakee, seven in Bradley, five in Manteno, three in St. Anne, two in Bourbonnais and one each in Aroma Park, Beaverville, Momence and Onarga.

More than 100 volunteers will participate. All of these homes won't necessarily be worked on or completed Saturday, but they will be finished in the near future.

For the fourth straight year, Aqua Illinois Inc., formerly Consumers Illinois Water Co., is coordinating the effort.