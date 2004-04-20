Community college courses offered

So You Want to be a Cisco Network Professional will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 24 in Room V107 at Kankakee Community College.

Introduction to Windows XP will meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; May 18, 19 and 20, in Room L291 at KCC. Prerequisite is completion of Introduction to Personal Computers or equivalent experience.

Microsoft Access Table Design will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 21 in Room L307 at KCC.

Beginning Word 2002 will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 25, 26 and 27, in Room L291 at KCC. Prerequisite is completion of Introduction to Windows or equivalent experience.

Private Pilot Ground School will meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 13 to July 29, at the Kankakee Airport.

To register or for more information, call (815) 802-8207; after 5 p.m. call Student Services at (815) 802-8500. Registration deadline for all courses is one business week prior to the first session. Registration also is available in Student Services on the second floor of KCC and online at www.kcctrainingsolutions.org.