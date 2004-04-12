Around the Region

Beecher woman arrested

BEECHER -- Alicia M. Del Rio, 30, Beecher, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was a passenger in a car stopped for an equipment violation.

Caregiver program set

WATSEKA -- The Caregiver Advisory Program at the Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department is sponsoring a free seminar for seniors and their families 2-3 p.m. April 20 at the Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department, 114 N. 3rd St., Watseka.

Local physical therapist Bill Cooke Jr. will discuss techniques and practices to enhance mobility and transfers in the elderly.

Call Jane Newell by Friday to RSVP at (800) 282-3339.

IMH receives toy donations

WATSEKA -- Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop chairmen Val McCann of Watseka and LouWonna Bell of Donovan recently donated stuffed animals to give to kids who are in the hospital.

"We want to help make the hospital experience something positive for children. Many of the area children are needy or they come to the hospital without having the chance to bring their favorite doll or toy. The gift of a cuddly teddy bear might just be the thing that will provide some comfort and bring a smile to their face," Ms. Bell said.

The auxiliary gift shop is located in the hospital's main lobby. It is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.

It is staffed by volunteers. Proceeds help support the many projects of the auxiliary including the surgery center building project and annual scholarships for area students pursuing healthcare fields of study.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the auxiliary or in volunteering at the shop may call Terri Fanning 1-(800) 242-2731 Ext. 27712 or by email at volunteers@iroquoismemorial.com.

Hazardous waste collection Sat.

PEOTONE -- A collection of household hazardous waste and oil will begin 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone.

A list of items residents may bring include automotive fluids, oil based paint and stain, solvents, household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals and fertilizers, pool chemicals, automotive batteries, fluorescent bulbs and mercury containing items. Some items that will not be accepted include latex paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, ammunition, smoke detectors, medical waste, regular garbage and agricultural waste.

The event is sponsored by the Will County Land Use Department-Waste Services Division and the Will County Fair Association.

For more, call (815) 727-8834.

Milford dope bust

MILFORD -- Michael Abbott, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested by Milford police late Monday for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop near the village.

Police said Abbott was also cited for reckless driving and failing to have a valid driver's license. He was jailed at Watseka pending a court appearance on the charges today.

Tourism panel courts Joliet

JOLIET -- An Illinois & Michigan Canal tourism group is making a final bid to convince Joliet of the benefits of remaining a part of the Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The bureau argues that the Joliet economy has gained a $1.36 million return on the city's $344,000 investment during 2003.

However, the bureau came under fire last February when former chief executive officer Ross Ament balked at a city request to disclose financial information including salaries.

According to the Joliet Herald-News, angry councilmen held back $313,000 in city funding after learning that Ament was planning a paid six-month sabbatical in Europe.

Ament later resigned in a hailstorm of criticism.

The Joliet City Council will meet April 20 to discuss the bureau's funding. Expectations are the council will terminate its funding for the tourism bureau.

Joliet is reviewing other options for promoting tourism.

Mikan meets with Will Township

WILL TOWNSHIP -- Will County Executive Joseph Mikan is slated to attend the Will Township Annual town meeting at 7:30 tonight.

Mikan will address projects facing the county in a state of the county address, Supervisor Brian Cann said.

The township hall is at the corner of South Will Center Road and Peotone-Beecher Road.

Pierce re-elected Aging treasurer

PEOTONE -- Jack Pierce of Peotone has been re-elected treasurer of the board of the Northeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

Pierce has been a member of the board since e 1993, having previously served on its advisory council. He's a member of the executive committee, plus the panels on planing and housing.

He was re-elected at the recent annual meeting, when Mary Low of Joliet was honored for 22 years as a Will County representative on the board.

Also honored were 15-year volunteers Fred Denchla of Manhattan and Mary Irene Duncan of Crete.