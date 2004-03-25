Monee annexes for 55-acre development

mbaskerville@djpeotone.com -- 708-258-3410

MONEE --Monee trustees voted to annex 55 acres at Margaret and Will-Center Road for a planned 134-home single family development by Kirsea Builders.

Seamus Flanagan said he will begin construction as soon as possible.

The annexation agreement calls for Kirsea to pay the initial cost of force main, and make improvements to Margaret Street, placing curb on both sides of the road up to Ruby Street.

The developer has also agreed to an impact fee of $62.50 per home to the fire protection district

The board also voted 5-0, with trustee Daniel Gryczewski absent, to approve a special use permit for a used car dealership at Route 50 and Court Street.

The request is in a commercial district and the property has previously housed a new auto dealership, gas station, and a service station. Body work and tune-ups are also allowed by the special use permit.

Trustees cautioned that if any cars in for repair are parked outside, a fence would be required.

The board also voted to adopt an ordinance that would provide power for village police to write tickets on private property.

The action came after a request by Golf Vista Estates seeking traffic control in the privately owned senior housing development.

Police Chief Russel Caruso said that the move will mean a change in the speed limit from 10 mph to the village minimum of 25. Golf Vista will be responsible for the cost of the signs needed, he said. The motion passed 5-0.

The action means that any private property owner can now request village enforcement of posted signs, Village Administrator Michael Grubermann said.

For example, if the truck stops were to request the police enforce the handicap parking signs, that could not be done without returning the issue to the village board, he said.