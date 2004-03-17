Iroquois 21% at polls

WATSEKA -- With few local contests, voter turnout in Iroquois County was just 21.34 percent, 4,232 of 19,830 registered voters.

Jack Ryan led Republican candidates for U.S. Senate with 1,201 votes followed, by 634 for Jim Oberweis who had visited the county at least twice. Steven Rauschenbeger followed with 483, Andy McKenanna 399 and the rest of the field below 128.

President Bush received 2,708 votes unopposed.

For state representative in the 75th District, Doug Hayse 159, Don Goble 46.

John Kerry won the Democratic presidential sweepstakes in the county with 724 votes; John Edwards his closest rival at 141. Howard Dean polled 30, Dennis Kucinich 21, Carol Mosley Braun 17, Joe Lieverman 16, Al Sharpton 14, Wes Clark 9 and Lydon LaRouche 3.

State Sen. Barack Obama won the Senate Democratic vote 320 to 307 for state Comptroller 307, Blair Hull 197, Maria Pappas 82, Nancy Skinner 38, Joyce Washington 19 and Gery Chico 8.

For Congress, David Gill won the county handily 581 to 243. The winner will face Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson.

For Illinois House District 79, Rep. Lisa Dugan 111, Ann Bernard 39.