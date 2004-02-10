On the edge

Impaired driver

apparently lost

A patrolling Ashkum State Police trooper thought it highly suspicious when he spotted Kenneth Britt's car driving on the shoulder of I-57 near Kankakee's south side, Monday morning.

His suspicion grew stronger still when the car next began driving down the middle of the southbound lanes.

After stopping Britt, 47, of Gary, Ind. police suspicions became a certainty, when police noted he could not stand up after exiting his vehicle.

Beyond that, police said Britt was hard to understand, except for his "explanation" that he thought he was driving on I-94 on Chicago's north side.

Police said Britt failed the routine battery of field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. Britt was jailed at Kankakee.

Grants boost

'poop' power

Gov. Rod Blagojevich Monday released the first "Cow Power" grants to a pair of Stephenson County farms to help develop a system to help turn cow poop to electricity.

Scheidairy Farms of Freeport and Hunter Haven Farms in Pearl City will each receive nearly $225,000 to install an anaerobic digestive system at both farms. The digesters are used to generate electricity from livestock waste by accelerating the decomposition of waste and capturing the methane gas which results.

The gas is then used to power a generator which produces electricity and heat. Each farm will produce enough power for 60 homes. Because digesters eliminate odor problems associated with livestock, they can also help the livestock industry be a good neighbor, the governor noted.

The grant funds are through the State of Illinois' Renewable Energy Resources program administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.