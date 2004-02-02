Griggs knocked off ballot

By Stephanie Sievers

Small Newspaper Group

Springfield Bureau

SPRINGFIELD -- Signature mistakes on Travis J. Griggs' circulating petitions have knocked him off the ballot in the race for the 79th District Illinois House seat.

On Saturday, the Illinois State Board of Elections removed the Momence man as a candidate in the March primary. Griggs had hoped to be one of three Democrats running for Phil Novak's old legislative seat.

At the same time, the Board of Elections decided that Don Goble, a Republican from Morris, will be allowed to run for the House seat once held by Mary K. O'Brien.

Both men had been challenged over the petitions they had filed to run as candidates. Their cases went before hearing officers earlier this month and the Board of Elections made its decision over the weekend.

Griggs was removed from the ballot because some of his petition circulators had signed the petitions in the wrong place. Normally, a person circulating petitions for a candidate signs his or her name before a notary public stating that the signatures that have been collected are correct.

But Griggs mistakenly signed his name where the circulator was supposed to sign and the circulators signed somewhere else. As a result, the circulators didn't end up being under oath testifying to the validity of the signatures on the sheet, according to a Board of Elections spokesman.

Because of the mix-up, 18 sheets of signatures couldn't be used and that dropped Griggs below the 300 signatures needed to stay on the ballot.

Neither Griggs nor Goble could be reached for comment this morning.

Griggs' removal means newly appointed state Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, will face only Kankakee County Board member Ann Bernard in the Democratic primary. Kay Pangle, regional superintendent of schools for Kankakee and Iroquois counties, is the sole Republican running for the office.

Goble's opponent in the Republican primary is Doug Hayse, the police chief of Morris. The winner will face Careen Gordon, a Coal City Democrat recently appointed to fill O'Brien's vacancy.