Metro Briefs

Rec facility permit OK'd

An ordinance to allow for College Church of the Nazarene to operate a privately owned, not-for-profit recreational facility has been approved by the Bourbonnais Village Board. Trustees passed the ordinance after a second reading on Monday. The facility will be located on a 40-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Career Center and 6000 North roads in Manteno Township.

College Church also will use the property as a second site for church services, in addition to providing space for banquets, basketball or volleyball.

Larsen remembered by board

Donald Larsen was remembered Monday by the Bourbonnais Village Board for his dedicated service to the community and the village. Larsen died of cancer on Dec. 23. He was 73. Larsen most recently had been on the village Planning Commission. Ed Hayes, chairman of the Planning Commission, recalled that he had first worked with Larsen about 35 years ago, when the two were on the Bel-Aire Improvement Association.

"He's been very active with the village," Hayes said.

Mayor Bob Latham added, "He will be sorely missed."

A replacement for Larsen on the commission has not been named.

Volunteer training offered

The deadline for signing up for the next office volunteer training session at Hospice of Kankakee Valley (HKV) is Jan. 16. The training session will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 at the HKV Office, 1015 N. Fifth Ave. in Kankakee. This special condensed training is being held for community members who wish to help Hospice of Kankakee Valley by assisting staff as Office Volunteers. A more extensive Volunteer Training session will be held in April for volunteers who wish to assist HKV in various other capacities. To find out more or to sign up for the training, call Becky Arseneau at 939-4141.