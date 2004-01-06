On the Edge

Snowmobile

safety

The number of snowmobile injuries and deaths is declining in Illinois.

Last winter there were 24 snowmobile accidents resulting in 20 injuries and 4 fatalities according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

That's nearly half of the 44 accidents reported in 2001-01 and 77 accidents in 2000-01. A total of 41 injuries and three deaths were reported in 2002 and 60 injuries and eight deaths in 2001.

Alcohol use, operating at excessive speed and poor visibility are factors often cited in snowmobile accidents.

The majority of accidents occur as the result of collisions with fixed objects such as trees, fences, stumps, rocks, logs and other objects hidden or obscured by the snow.

MADD founder

on trial

Antoinette Wilda, the founder of the Will County chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, stole about $45,000 from the organization, a prosecutor said at the opening of her trial Monday.

Ms. Wilda, 48, of Joliet, is also accused of forging documents to conceal her acts, according to a Chicago Tribune report. Her son was killed by a drunken driver.

Her attorney, Phil Mock, countered that prosecutors won't be able to prove she committed any crime. He said instead lax bookkeeping occurred.