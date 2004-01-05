Few injuries in Sunday storm

Despite ample warning by media weather forecasters, Sunday's icy onslaught still managed to catch numerous travelers unaware.

Interstate medians and road ditches began filling with cars, pickups and mini-vans early Sunday.

Police report few injuries but numerous incidents of minor property damage.

Elizabeth K. Rocha of Chebanse sustained injury when she lost control of the van she was driving Sunday in Gilman.

Iroquois County sheriff's police said the van slid off snow covered pavement and struck a utility pole. Ms. Rocha was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital at Watseka, but at her request no information on her condition was being released to media today.

Her van sustained substantial damage, said police.

Michael J. Hodolitz, of Woodland, escaped injury when the pickup truck he was driving just east of the village slide off a snow covered roadway, rolled over and came to rest in a roadside ditch.

The truck sustained substantial damage, police noted.

The storm dumped far less snow and ice throughout the Journal area than had initially been warned of, but still managed to deposit upwards of 2-3 inches in many locations and coat trees and power lines with around a quarter inch of ice.

But it was enough to render area interstates and secondary roads slick and dangerous.

Illinois State police at Ashkum noted that troopers were swamped with slideoffs. Throughout District 21's territory, an area which includes all of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties, dispatchers and troopers handled 15 slideoffs throughout the day, none resulting in serious injury.

State police at Joliet handled 20 incidents, with police reporting that motorists who were able to get themselves out of ditches and continue traveling were calling this morning to report the incidents.

The same was true at Pontiac's District 6 where troopers handled some 22 slideoffs and minor property damage accidents.

And the ice would remain for a time. The National Weather Service predicts a bone chilling 6 degrees as Tuesday's low.