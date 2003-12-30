Deadline for city vehicle sticker looms

mfrey@daily-journal.com

New Year's Day signals a time for renewal, and no one is more aware of this than Kankakee residents.

The deadline to purchase a vehicle sticker from the city is Wednesday night. Effective Thursday, people who are not displaying the sticker are subject to a fine and court costs that could amount to $140.

The cost for a single car or pickup truck is $35. Discounts are available for senior citizens, handicapped persons and owners of multiple vehicles.

Kankakee officials have expanded the times to buy stickers. City Hall, located at 385 E. Oak, will be open today, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to meet the demand. City Comptroller James Spice said residents have frequented the location of late.

"The last two days (today and Wednesday) are our busiest times,'' he said.

There is no additional fee for stickers bought at City Hall. All banks and currency exchange branches in Kankakee are also selling the sticker, although there is an additional charge at some of these locations.

A second and third sticker will cost residents $25 apiece, and the cost is $20 for each additional vehicle. The cost for senior citizens is $20 each and the first sticker will be provided free to handicapped persons.

Larger trucks cost a bit more, with prices ranging between $40 and $50 each.

The fee applies to all vehicles, regardless of their condition. If a resident has a car on their property, a sticker is required even if it does not run, Spice said.

If someone has moved from the city and is mailed a notice about vehicle stickers, they should inform the city by mailing it back to City Hall with an explanation, Spice said.

The vehicle sticker law was passed in the summer of 1994. It is a prime revenue source for Kankakee, which budgets $400,000 in revenue through the tax.

However, Spice said city police don't specifically target people who are not in compliance with the law.

"The only way we get a person who is non-compliant is if an officer comes across a car that doesn't have a sticker,'' he said.