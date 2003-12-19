Manteno school tax vote set

Manteno voters will be asked March 16 if they are willing to pay higher taxes to help bail out their financially struggling school district.

At their meeting Thursday, members of the Manteno School Board approved holding a referendum seeking a hike in the district's tax rate.

However, while the referendum was the result of recommendations from public hearings and a citizens advisory committee formed by the district, support from both the public and board was not unanimous Thursday.

Voters will be asked to approve an education fund tax rate hike of $1 per $100 equalized assessed evaluation, bringing the total tax rate up to $3.10. The increase would be phased in in 50 percent increments over two years, and would add about $2 million a year to the district coffers.

Superintendent Mike Smith said the money would be used to help maintain current programs and staffing,reduce class sizes, and improve areas where the district has fallen behind. A referendum was supported by about 85 percent of the people attending public hearings on the subject, Smith said.

It is projected that at its current spending rate, the district will be out of money by fiscal year 2006 and running an $8 million deficit by fiscal year 2009, Smith said.

Board member Mike Nelson cast the sole vote against the referendum.

"You're going after one thing but not saying everything that's possible," argued Nelson. "You need to go after the source, (and) the source is the state."

Lobbying for changes in the state funding structure is needed, said both board president Paul Torstrick and board member Sam Martin. However, they said addressing funding problems cannot wait.

"Every day we have to address the problem at hand, and the problem is we're running out of money," said Torstrick.

If passed, the rate hike would give the district a balanced budget until 2009, assuming state and federal funding levels remain the same, Smith said.

But Nelson noted this means that even if the referendum passes it will only provide a temporary solution. This point was also noted by resident Joel Tosi, who spoke against the referendum.

Tosi accused district officials of giving members of the referendum advisory group "propaganda" and giving them a slanted survey.

However, Cathy Walker, who also attended the referendum advisory committee meetings, disagreed. Walker said she moved to Manteno because of the schools and believes if voters look at the information they will understand the problems the district faces.

Currently, Manteno has the third lowest school property tax rate in the area, said board member Mark Stauffenberg. The rate has been the same since 1977.