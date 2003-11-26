Around the Region

Grosso leads township officials

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP -- Limestone Township Clerk George Grosso has been elected as a director of the Township Officials of Illinois association by unanimous vote at the annual meeting in Springfield.

"Members of this association and all local government officials face many challenges in the months ahead," said Executive Director Bryan E. Smith. "George's leadership qualities will help all of us meet and overcome the challenges that lie ahead."

Watseka teens arrested

WATSEKA -- Cory C. Craford, 17, of Watseka, was arrested by Watseka police at 10:53 a.m. Thursday for aggravated battery of a police officer, escape, resisting arrest and Illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Also arrested for illegal consumption of alcohol were Aura D. Vaden, 18; and Diona A. Vaden, 18. All were jailed pending a court appearance on the charges.*

Beecher meetings to move

BEECHER -- In an effort to alleviating crowding in the Village Hall, Beecher leaders will begin meeting at the Washington Township administrative building in late March or early April.

The departure will make it possible to convert the current meeting room into office space for village administrative staff.

Trustees Monday agreed to pay Beecher architect Michael Stanula "up to $500" to develop a concept plan for turning the area into three new offices, or two offices and a small conference room.

Monday's action responds to a report by Village Administrator Bob Barber that there is insufficient room for current staff, let alone a village planner/economic development coordinator, the village president, and two additional employees. Converting the boardroom could begin as early as December.

The action is a stopgap measure, as village officials ease into a plan to build a new Village Hall in several years.

Trustee Scott Wehling is suggesting Beecher tap developers -- through a standing fund -- for the money to build the new facility.

'Beecher Stimulus' touts town

BEECHER -- The village of Beecher is promoting itself with a 32-page, magazine-style publication that highlights the benefits of life and commerce in the eastern Will County community of more than 2,000 souls.

The glossy "Beecher Stimulus," publication provides a history of Beecher, demographic data, a matter-of-fact look at amenities, education, municipal services and police protection.

Village officials mailed out nearly 2,850 copies on Monday and have ordered 3,000 more for economic development and real estate professionals.

The publication was produced by Bourbonnais-based Specialized Promotional Concepts and designed by Craig Skubic.

St. George addresses lot trouble

ST. GEORGE -- St. George School Board members Wednesday agreed to spend as much as $82,000 to resolve an impending problem with the new parking lot. Construction experts were on hand delivering the bad news, telling board members that a portion of the designated parking lot is "soft" and retains water.

The problem exists, they said, despite the fact that there were two attempts to rectify it by digging deep, laying new stone and at one time, inserting a fabric material.

Still, a portion of the lot maintains the soft texture.

Experts told board members one solution may be to use more durable concrete, instead of asphalt, which is sure to crumble because of the conditions. Curbing would also be added.

The area in question is especially problematic because it is the exact point where school buses will turn around.

Experts agreed to further look into the matter, which they noted was "unique."