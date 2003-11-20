Grains, soybeans move higher

CHICAGO (AP) -- Soybean and wheat futures were higher Thursday in early dealings on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Corn prices also inched higher.

Wheat for December delivery rose 5 1/2 cents to $3.69 a bushel; December corn rose 3/4 to $2.32; December oats fell 1/4 to $1.40 1/4; January soybeans rose 4 1/4 to $7.53.

Closing prices at local elevators Wednesday: Prairie Creek LLC, Elwood -- corn $2.26 1/2, soybeans, $7.41; Alliance Grain, Campus, (river price) -- corn $2.32, soybeans $7.47; J.R. Short Milling in Kankakee -- corn $2.29 1/2; Watseka Farmers Grain -- corn $2.18; soybeans $7.34.

Beef prices were mixed while pork futures were higher in early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle fell .12 cent to 93.50 cents a pound; January feeder cattle rose .33 cent to 95.05 cents; December lean hogs rose .60 cent to 49.30 cents; February frozen pork bellies rose .28 cent to 86.25 cents.