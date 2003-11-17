Cooperative effort helps Frost project

By Roy Bernard

An open house at the newly renovated Robert Frost School Sunday celebrated what could be achieved through cooperation.

Bourbonnais village officials in attendance were honored by Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 for providing major funding support to make the Frost project a reality. The work involved extensive remodeling that took two years and cost about $1.8 million.

Village board members provided $1 million in tax increment funds to assist in the improvements. TIF revenue came from the property tax increment of a improved building or parcel. Instead of that increment being dispersed to all the taxing bodies, including school districts, the money is placed into a municipally controlled fund.

Speaking before 50 people in the school's remodeled gym, School Board President Thomas McClure noted that in school board meetings he attends statewide, the TIF concept has created an adversarial relationship between school districts and municipalities. That situation has not occurred in Bourbonnais.

"We've worked together," McClure said. "I'm very pleased to be part of this community."

Mayor Bob Latham said the village officials thought foremost about the children who would benefit from learning in a brighter, newer-looking building.

The decision to provide $1 million in TIF funds "came down to the kids," he said.

Latham, one of the first students to enter Frost when it opened 46 years ago, added that the project has made "tremendous changes" to the building.

Along with the village officials, McClure also thanked the district's architectural firm, Healy, Snyder & Bender Inc., and the Frost project's general contractor, George Allen Construction of Mokena.

"We're very proud of what we have here," McClure said.

Also speaking briefly was Frost Principal Shirley Padera.

She thanked the teachers for their patience as construction finished just as the school year began.

"It's been difficult at times, but I think it's been worth it," Padera added.

Among those in attendance Sunday were several teachers, including Lisa Straw. She noted that she had attended Frost as a student, and she was impressed with the improvements.

"It's more aesthetically pleasing. These were certainly things that we needed to do."

With the classroom changes, Straw, who teaches kindergarten, said she has more space, especially for small group activities.

Numerous improvements were completed, including replacement of all heating and ventilation equipment, installing an air conditioning system, repairing window and sill replacement, replacing the water distribution system and replacing the gym lighting.

In the summer of 2002, much of the work involved extensive asbestos abatement, including removal and replacement of all flooring.