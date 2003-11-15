Kankakee woman missing

A Kankakee family is appealing for any information pertaining to the whereabouts of their missing daughter.

Sarah Allen, 24, a Kankakee native and Kankakee High School graduate, had been residing in Riviera Manor, a treatment facility, in Chicago Heights. She climbed out of a window July 28. She has not been heard from since. The case has been reported to Chicago Heights Police.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact her mother, Sally Smith, at 928-7840.