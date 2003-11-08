Metro Briefs

Wasser stumps for Kerry

Jim Wasser will spend his Veteran's Day in a unique manner, talking to veterans groups on behalf of U.S. Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass, a candidate for the U.S. presidency.

Kerry and Wasser are Navy veterans who served together in the Vietnam War. Kerry commanded a patrol boat and Wasser was his second in command during the fall of 1968.

They have remained friends since, and Wasser, a rural St. Anne resident and a member of the Kankakee District 111 Board, has taken an active part in Kerry's presidential bid.

Wasser is scheduled to fly to Michigan today, where he will first speak to fellow Vietnam veterans who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder at a V.A. center in Battle Creek. Later in the day, Wasser will speak to the Oakland County Democratic Committee.

On Wednesday, Wasser will speak to VFW members in Battle Creek. He will end his trip by speaking to approximately 300 statewide VFW commanders.

KCLA to meet

The Kankakee County Landlords Association will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the City Council Chambers at Kankakee City Hall. There will be a discussion of the Adjudication Court. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Mike Pitts at 937-6919.

Street closings in Kankakee

Construction activities have started on Cobb Boulevard from Emory Street to Evergreen Avenue, and on Wildwood Avenue from Emory Street to Cobb Boulevard. These sections of street will be closed to all traffic until Friday afternoon.

BPL 'Rush-Hour Reading'

The Bourbonnais Public Library will host a special hour of Rush-Hour Reading for families at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20 at the library to celebrate the state-promoted Family Reading Night. Teens from Dramatic Flair, the library's drama group, will perform skits, fractured fairy tales and interactive stories to delight readers of all ages. Registration is not necessary, but a count of pizza-eaters would be appreciated. For more information call Jeni Weidenbenner or Julie Ross at 933-1727.

Manteno Library hosts families

Manteno Public Library, 50 W. Division in Manteno, will hold a Family Night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20. To reserve your spot, stop in or call 468-3323.