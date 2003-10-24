St. George seeking school chief

ST. GEORGE -- St. George School Board members may be enlisting the aid of the Illinois School Board Association to find a replacement for Superintendent Stephen Harman.

Harman is resigning from his position as superintendent/principal effective June 30. He came to the district 18 years ago.

In a public hearing Thursday on the matter, only one person, a teacher, was there to offer suggestions to the school board.

Breakaway fundraiser planned

WATSEKA -- Chili is on the menu Thursday at the First Christian Church in Watseka, 546 N. 6th St., in fundraiser to benefit the Breakaway Center.

Patrons can load up on the home-made hot stuff, delicious desserts and beverages for $5 per person. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the center, 121 S. 5th St. or the Iroquois Valley Youth For Christ office, 103 Yount Ave. A free will offering also will be taken.

The center, managed by Cathy and Big Bill Long provides academic tutoring, positive role models, after school activities, Bible studies, counseling and mentoring. The goal is to help young people see their own self-worth and how to find fulfillment and true happiness.

For information, call Long at 432-1128 or YFC executive director Scott Vaughn at 432-4932.

Rep. Johnson sets Ford stops

U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson's Mobile Office Hours Program will return to Ford County on Thursday.

Caseworker Beth Harding will be available to constituents on a walk-in basis. Residents in area communities who have Medicare and Social Security problems, or any other questions about government agencies are encouraged to visit one of the following locations:

10:30-noon at Piper City Village Hall

1-2:30 p.m. at Paxton Civic Center

3-4:30 p.m. at Gibson City Hall

Welch office at Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- State Sen. Pat Welch's mobile office will be at Wilmington City Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday. Free maps, information on Circuit Breaker, heating assistance and college programs.

For more, call 223-3747.

Writer speaks on book

Veteran journalist Leslice Baldacci will speak on her book, Inside Mrs. B's Classroom, at the Frankfort Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday. Copies of the book will be sold for signing.

The book is a first-hand narrative of the inner-city school system that addresses one of society's most critical issues.

In 1999, Baldacci, a Chicago Sun Times columnist, quit her post at the paper and enrolled in Teachers for Chicago, an alternative certification program in which a two-year internship put her instantly in charge of her own classroom. Her book chronicles her first two years as a Chicago Public School teacher for 7th and 2nd graders.

Beecher blood drive champs

BEECHER -- Fully 128 donors gave blood during Beecher High School blood drives last year, enough to gain the school honors for its blood collection effort.

Life Source blood bank was the recipient of the blood donations and awarded the school with a check for $1,000. The money will go to establish a scholarship for a senior student.

The blood donating competition is sponsored by Life Source. Principal Pat Hahto said the money would go to a charity and the other half would go to establishing a scholarship for a senior student.