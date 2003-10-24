Metro Briefs

Shepherd Hooks to be removed

All Shepherd Hooks in Kankakee Memorial Gardens are to be removed before Sunday if people wish to keep them.

Thanksgiving luncheon set

Tickets for the BBSC Thanksgiving Sitdown Luncheon will be on sale in the senior citizens room at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Mondays and Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and at the monthly business meeting Nov. 6. The senior room will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran's Day. Cost of the luncheon is $8 and will be held at noon Nov. 13 at Huffman's. Anyone who lives in Bourbonnais Township and is 55 years or older is eligible for membership. Persons must be a member or guest of a member to attend. Advance reservations are required. For more information call Betty at 939-0251.

Senior citizens trip nears

The Kankakee County Senior Citizens, 657 E. Court St., are sponsoring a trip to the Drury Lane Theater to see Celebration on Ice Nov. 11. Cost of the trip is $45. For more information call the center at 937-5600.

Food program set at KCC

The Kankakee Community College Child Development Center announces the sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Income maximums for free meal eligibility start at $15,756 for a family of two. The maximum income level for reduced meals starts at $22,422 for a family of two and increases for larger families.