Police Blotter for October 13

Traffic stop ends in coke bust

Illinois State Police seized nearly five ounces of cocaine and arrested two Kankakeeans following a traffic stop Sunday.

Latonya D. Welch, 20, and passenger Humberto S. Medina, 21, were arrested at 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 57 at Ashkum for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Police said Welch was stopped for improper lane use and improper lighting. The trooper noted the odor of burned marijuana during his conversation with the occupants. A search of the car, which included use of a police dog, yielded nearly five ounces of cocaine, according to police.

Medina was also found to be wanted on a Kankakee County arrest warrant and for obstruction of justice.

Burglar grabs antiques

Antique teapots and dishes were the unusual choice of a burglar who entered a Kankakee home in the 600 block of South Evergreen Avenue on Sunday.

The crockery valued at $300 was stolen with a stereo valued at $150.

The burglar disabled outside motion-detector lights before breaking into the house, police said. Witnesses saw the suspect flee from the residence.

Kankakee apartment burglarized

Approximately $500 worth of electronics equipment and DVDs plus an undetermined amount of jewelry were stolen from a Kankakee apartment Saturday.

A burglar broke into a residence in the 100 block of North Wildwood Avenue between 11 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Young drinkers busted after crash

Four teens were charged with underage drinking following a two-vehicle crash on 4000N Road in Salina Township Saturday afternoon.

All admitted drinking alcohol, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police said.

Drivers Traci J. Juergens, 18, and Gregory P. Hinich, 19, both of Bonfield, were ticketed for zero tolerance. The drivers also were charged with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, as were Juergens' passengers: Kankakee residents Nicole C. Herscher, 18, and Clara M. O'Donnell, 18.

Both passengers were drunk, police said. The drivers showed a blood-alcohol level below the legal limit which designates intoxication.

The vehicles collided after Hinich was blinded by headlights on the oncoming vehicle driven by Juergens.

Drivers tagged for DUI

Kankakee police arrested 35-year-old Bradley resident Tami M. Lafaire for driving under the influence at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue.

Piper City resident Robert J. Wright, 59, was arrested for driving under the influence at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Hickory Street, Kankakee police said.

Candice A. Robicheaux, a 23-year-old Kankakeean, was arrested for driving under the influence in the 500 block of West Court Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Kankakee police said.

Ricky E. Condon, 27, of Crescent City, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to have a valid driver's license following a single-car accident late Friday in Crescent Township.

Iroquois County Sheriff's Police said Condon's vehicle was southbound on 1500E Road north of 1700N Road when he lost control, entered a ditch and struck an embankment. He was treated for injuries at Iroquois Memorial Hospital at Watseka.

Dan R. Smith, 37, of Woodland, was arrested late Saturday by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police after his car struck a car being driven in the village by Kenneth R. Duden, 67, also of Woodland.

Smith was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane use, no valid driver's license, illegal transportation of alcohol and obstructing a police officer.

Two arrested for battery

A rural man sat on his girlfriend, punched her in the mouth and tried to threaten her with scissors during a dispute Sunday at their home, Kankakee County Sheriff's Police reported. Leroy Gladden, 48, of 2222 S. 12600E Road, Momence, was arrested for domestic battery.

Dean M. Rapier, 34, of Kankakee, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police Saturday for domestic battery.