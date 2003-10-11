Even pest controllers fed up with ladybugs

By Robyn Singleton

The ladybeetle swarming around houses this fall was imported to eat aphids. What people want to know now is what kind of bug will eat it.

"People are irate and frustrated. These beetles are such a nuisance this year" Kim Barrie, with R.R.B. Pest Control in Kankakee, said. "They're asking what other new insect we're going to have to bring in to control them."

Local pest control experts agree that the Asian ladybeetle, imported from Japan two decades ago, seems to be getting out of control this year.

At one local business, the ladybeetles infested a security camera system, shutting the unit down, Tim Campbell, with Pied Piper Pest Control in Bourbonnais said. The grilles of technicians' trucks are coated with ladybeetles, Kevin Puetz, CEO of Angel Pest Control said. When one of his guys went to spray the footing of one house, completely blanketed with ladybeetles, they swarmed so thickly he could barely breathe. Puetz has seen inner walls where tens of thousands of the beetles had hunkered down for the winter, he said.

"We're driving out to calls, we're seeing these beetles plinking on our windshields at the rate of about a half dozen a minute," Puetz said.

Exterminators are getting about five calls every day from people who are fed up with ladybeetles, they said. What's there to do when ladybugs don't act like ladies?

Well, you can clamp your windows tight. You can caulk around your doors and baseboards. You can cloud your house and yard with noxious pesticides. You can keep vacuuming them up, but make sure to change the bag because the beetles smell bad.

Or, you can do what many pest control experts are telling the throngs of beleaguered beetle victims calling their offices for relief from bigger brighter ladybugs invading this fall.

"The best thing might be to just grin and bear it," Campbell said. "I can charge you the money and give you the treatment, but they'll probably just keep coming in," he said.

People can use an over-the counter pesticide called Malathion, commonly used for killing spiders, outside the house. Inside, ant and roach sprays may help some. A professional home extermination treatment runs from about $100 to $225, depending on the size of the house. But the strong chemicals can be hazardous to neighbors in yards downwind, Kim Barrie, owner of R.R.B. Pest Control in Kankakee, said.

"You're going to have to spray ground to gutter all around the house," he said. "The treatment is highly effective, but it's going to take quite a bit of chemical to soak down every bit of siding."

The Asian ladybeetles are becoming more and more prevalent because they're at the top of their food chain. Year by year, it's exterminating its more polite domestic cousins, said Philip Parillo, an entomologist and collections manager at the Field Museum in Chicago. Unlike domestic ladybugs, which die in the fall, the Asian strain "overwinters," Barrie said.

The ladybeetles don't really want to come inside, Campbell said. They're just looking for a warm, tight spot where they can cuddle up together and sleep out the winter. They won't hurt anything if they spend the winter in the walls. When temperatures drop back into the 40s - probably later this week - the ladybeetles will go dormant again and we won't be seeing any more of them till late winter, he said.

"When they find a void in a wall, they'll just cluster up in a ball and use one another to stay warm," Campbell said.

But they do nip. And they emit a foul odor and an orangish stain when crushed, Parillo said. They'll just be a nuisance again when they wake up on the first January thaw, exterminators said.

The ladybeetles are more dense in the country, where they've just left feeding grounds as fields are harvested. They congregate on the sunny side of trees and buildings. In the fall, the bugs give off pheromones, or chemical trails, that draw them together. Where there are a few ladybeetles, that chemical trail attracts more, Barrie said.

About half the people who call end up hiring Campbell's crew to come out and fumigate the house.

"I talk to them and they say 'Aw, forget it,'" he said.

"Then they'll call back the next week and say 'Come over right now. These ladybugs are driving me nuts."