Around the Region

Alcohol factor in fatal crash

PAXTON -- A Ford County coroner's jury Tuesday night ruled the June death of a Chatsworth man was accidental. Paul J. Kerber, 41, 103 E. Oak St., Chatsworth, was killed June 20 in a single-vehicle accident near Piper City.

Kerber was killed when the motorcycle he was riding failed to negotiate a curve at Ford County roads 1400 East (Ill. 115) and 2500 North at 10:48 p.m. Coroner Doug Wallace said the scene is just north of Piper City. State police said Kerber lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, which later caught fire.

Wallace said Kerber died of blunt head and chest trauma. He pronounced him dead at the scene at 11:28 p.m.

Toxicology tests showed Kerber's blood-alcohol content was .438 -- more than five times the legal limit for intoxication of .08.

Mary Jabaay, a bartender at Bif's Bar, Piper City, told state police that Kerber had been at the bar from about 8:30-10:30 p.m. She said Kerber looked intoxicated, but he was still served alcohol.

Beecher hires J-H principal

BEECHER -- The Beecher School Board has approved the hiring of a new principal for its junior high School during Tuesday's meeting.

Ken Fox is a former Momence Junior High School principal, retiring after 23 years of service and will be the interim principal in Beecher.

Prior to serving as principal, he was a mathematics teacher for 8 years at Momence Junior high school He and his wife, Susan, live in Momence and have three grown children.

Fox said he took the position as principal because it was a good opportunity to help out.

In other action, a deficit budget of $360,660 was approved for the 2004 school year. Superintendent George Obradovich said that both the education and operations/ maintenance funds have a deficit.

A survey was sent to students at Beecher High School in forming a football team. Results from the survey showed there was not enough interest to support the move. Obradovich said he would be sending letters to surrounding schools to see if anyone would be interested in forming a co-op with Beecher High School.

Man sought after body burning

JOLIET -- Will County sheriff's police are hunting for Emilio Hernandez (aka Jose Gallegos or Emiliko Estrada), 31, for concealing a homicide. Hernandez is suspected of torching a car in Joliet in which police later found the charred body of Pfilipe Ulloa.

Dwight Fire District grant

WASHINGTON -- The Dwight Fire Protection District will receive a $55,549 federal grant to apply toward "fire operations and firefighter safety."

The grant, announced by U.S. Sen. Peter Fitzgerald, is one of just 253 issued to departments across the U.S. by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Only eight Illinois departments were selected. In all, some 19,900 applications were considered.

Momence radar issue addressed

MOMENCE -- Police Chief Steve Cromwell confirmed Monday that all police department radar guns are in operational and have undergone yearly certification. He informed the council, however, that "There is no such thing as a calibration log," a tool suggested two weeks ago by Alderman Bill Spoon.

Spoon informed the council at that time of an incident involving a Momence police officer who had a citation thrown out of court due to improper radar calibration. Cromwell explained the error as a simple matter of the officer swapping cars and forgetting the calibration fork.

Cromwell also reported that the police department's moving radar has been installed and is in use.

Representatives of city engineering firm Baxter & Woodman will be at Momence City Hall on Tuesday, September 30 to begin implementing a comprehensive plan for the city of Momence.

An ordinance committee meeting was called for Wednesday to discuss the proposed smoking ban in Momence city hall and the adjacent police station. The matter is back in committee after Mayor Jim Saindon vetoed the original ordinance earlier this summer.

Funding for administrative towing will also be discussed at that meeting.

Frankfort Library program

FRANKFORT -- Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd. in Frankfort will present a literature program full of rhyme, puppetry and creative dramatics at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The library is hosting this event as well as a trivia contest about banned or challenged books for kids in grades six-eight and a separate contest for adults. The winner in each contest will receive a New York Times Best Seller of his/her choice. Go to www.frankfortlibrary.org for more details, or stop by the library.

Hopkins volunteers needed

HOPKINS PARK -- About 150 volunteers, age 15 and up, are needed to assist in building a KaBOOM! playground in a single day at Martin Luther King Park in Hopkins Park beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday

Youth will need parental consent.

Team Illinois and Pembroke Township are sponsoring the project. Construction skills and experience, while helpful, are not required.

The Pembroke Township Playground Build Committee will supply all tools, construction materials, equipment and instruction.

Volunteer jobs include unpacking, organizing and erecting equipment, mixing concrete, shoveling safety surfacing and handling screws, nuts, wrenches, ratchets and drills.

Volunteers are also needed for registration, food service, and recreational activities for neighborhood children. There will be plenty of food and beverages throughout the day.

Volunteers set their own pace and may come and go as they please. To volunteer call Carole Franke or Genova Singleton at the Pledge for Life Partnership (815) 936-4606

Railroad days at Monticello

The Monticello Railway Museum, a not-for-profit educational organization, will host a special event Saturday and Sunday.

Ride the diesel-powered passenger trian in Illinois Central streamlined colors. There will also be a mixed freight and passenger train, both operating on former IC tracks. Visitors can ride on the motor cars beginning at 11 a.m. Train rides also begin at 11 with the last train departing at 4 p.m.

The fares for the event are $10 for adults $6 for seniors 62 and over; and $6 for children ages 2-12. Chilren under 2 ride free with an adult.

Visitors can also explore the museum grounds and view the collection of other passenger cars, freight cars, cabooses and diesel and steam locomotives.

On Saturday only, visitors can see and ride "Little Obie" a rubber tired train that Canadian National Illinois Central Railroad sends to the U.S. and Canada to education the public on railroad safety.

Concessions will be available. For more, call 217-762-9011 weekends after 11 or visit www.prairienet.org/mrm

The museum is off Interstate 72, at exit 166.

Mokena Down Home Fest

MOKENA -- The French Market in Mokena is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through the end of October.

Sponsored by the Mokena Chamber of Commerce the French Market is held in the Metra station parking lot in downtown Mokena.

This weekend the French Market is part of a Down Home Fest slated for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with vendors and activities in the downtown area, including a pet show, carnival and country rock music.

FRIDAY: 6 until 11 p.m.; "Midlife Crisis and R.K. Poole & Friends " on stage. Teen Night, carnival $15 6-10 p.m.

SATURDAY: 1 - 11 p.m; . Comedian Bob Strezo, Vince Difiore, Bob West, John Trancali, and Amy DiFiori. Pet parade at 2 p.m.

Pet Parade at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY: 1 - 6 p.m.; Heartsfield and Mr. D's Magic Show; River Valley Mopar Club Car show, registration at 8 a.m., show at noon. (708) 479-9350.

Sunday will also feature a noon show by the Lincoln-Way Community String Orchestra on Front Street.

The only cost is a $5 entry to the entertainment tent but that will include $3 worth of tickets to purchase refreshments.

For more information, call Tino Lettieri at (708) 479-2704..

Cissna attains 'suburb' status

CISSNA PARK -- Mayor Rick Baier will probably be giving a geography lesson to the Campfire Girls of Lombard this week.

Baier agreed Monday night to contact the organization about its request to conduct their annual candy sale in Cissna Park, at least 100 miles south of west suburban Lombard. (And in another world.)

Apparently the Lombard Campfire Girls think Cissna Park is another suburb, like Villa Park, which is next door to the east.

Wilmington noise, nuisance rules

WILMINGTON -- Passing a new noise ordinance Tuesday triggered a bit of noisy debate at the Wilmington City Hall.

The new law leaves noise enforcement up to the police.

Previously decibel levels had to be measured in order to determine a violation.

"Why do we need to get the city involved in neighbors disputes, if the radio is too loud, people should go to their neighbor and ask them to turn it down,'' quipped Alderman Mark Cox.

The city also passed a new nuisance abatement ordinance regulating weeds, tall grass and inoperable vehicles parked on public streets. Vehicles with a proper license and city sticker are exempt.

During public comment, Doug Stark questioned why his business had been removed from the city list of tow truck operators without notice.

The council was unaware of the change but quickly verified that Stark's name had been removed from the list. Attempts to reach the police chief to question his decision were unsuccessful.

Stark added that he had been towing for the city for 26 years,

"I've never charged the city to tow a city vehicle or for cars I've donated to the fire department for practice rescues," said Stark. Officials promised they would look into the problem.

Eviction intervention offered

Applications for one-time rental and mortgage assistance for Iroquois County residents are now being taken by Catholic Charities.

Eligible applicants must be either in danger of eviction or be homeless and meet federal poverty guidelines. Other eligibility requirements must be met also.

The majority of the money is restricted to families with children, but some funds are available for people without kids.

This assistance is made available through the Illinois Homeless Prevention program.

Applications will be taken by appointment only. Services available in Spanish. (Servicios disponible en espanol). For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 933-7791.

Preschool screening in St. Anne

ST. ANNE --*A free preschool developmental screening will be conducted Monday at St. Anne Elementary School for children who are residents of that school district.

Children ages three-five are eligible for this testing. Appointments can be made by calling the school at 427-8153. "Walk-ins" will be accepted as time permits.

To schedule an appointment for children birth-age three, contact Child & Family Connections at 937-3847.