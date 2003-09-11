Cattleman's dream: Prices at all-time high

"It's almost like a runaway freight train."

That's how Bill Decker, of Decker Livestock at Milford, describes the skyrocketing price of beef since May.

Partly the result of the "mad cow" scare that cut off imports from Canada and partly because of a booming consumer market for beef, cattle futures prices have vaulted to highs not seen in a decade.

In fact, prices have been at all-time record highs in live cattle futures, breaking the $84.30 U.S. record set in March 1993, according to Chris Hurt, a market expert with Purdue University.

Prices are up by 25 percent and more from a year ago, about half the gain coming since a single infected cow in Canada caused our bord er to be closed for cattle shipping purposes on May 20 (the ban was relaxed somewhat August 8).

"Perhaps no one cow ever had such a large economic impact," said Hurt. "Even Mrs. O'Leary's cow in Chicago only burned one town, while this one cow caused large economic distortions of livestock economies throughout an entire

continent."

There are losers of course. Canada's beef industry in the middle of a crisis one analyst described as the worst since the 1930s. They want a covernment-paid 20 percent reduction of the national herd. Hog prices also have dropped, Hurt notes.

In beef; "we were going to have a good market anyway, but I'm sure that Mad Cow kick started it," said Decker, who operates one of he few remaining regional livestock sale barns.

But Decker adds a note of caution when he says "I don't know when it'll be through, but it's just like all markets -- it won't go up for ever."

Grain and cattle producer Oliver Dorn agrees with that.

Dorn, who typically feeds out around 500 steers per year, has sold out his fat cattle and is holding off buying expensive replacements as he assesses the market environment.

"I personally think there will be a correction to the downside sometime. There always is when you have extremely high markets...," says Dorn.

"That's why everybody is selling their cattle as soon as they can, because you never know when this thing is going to go the other way."

Feedlot operators like Dorn and his son, Todd, also are on the hotseat for replacement livestock.

"The futures are very high, but the feeder cattle are so high in comparison, that you can't sell the live cattle futures to protect yourself," Dorn said.

It's a very good market situation for those who have feeder cattle to sell and for those who already have fat cattle ready for market.

"I haven't broken down and purchased any replacements just for the fact that they're so high."

Dorn says a 700 pound feeder calf will cost over a dollar a pound today. "So you have a tremendous amount of money tied up ... you're really sticking your neck out, I think."

Cattle buyer Todd Benjamin of Peotone agrees, noting that the same replacement calf that sold for $1.07 a pound this week, would have brought 70 cents before the run-up. That's $259 more per replacement animal.

While the beef boom could end instantly, say with news of a mad cow outbreak in the U.S., "conventional wisdom" says it may last until January, says Decker.

And he says demand seems to remain high. "At most of steakhouses I go by, you can't hardly find a place to park!"

Still, the threat always looms that consumers will finally contract "sticker shock" at the meat counter and decided to park themselves , once again, beside the chicken counter.

Cattle

Continued from previous page