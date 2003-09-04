Driver who hit crossing guard receives sentence

The truck driver who fatally injured school crossing guard Robert Goselin in Bourbonnais was sentenced to court supervision and 600 hours of community service work.

Chebanse resident Kevin Clabby, 43, was recently sentenced by Judge Susan Tungate.

"This tragic case serves as a gruesome reminder to all motorists that even the most familiar intersection poses a potential deadly threat and demands unflagging vigilance," Kankakee County State's Attorney Ed Smith said.

Court supervision means the convictions will not be entered on Clabby's driving record. Smith pushed for the convictions to be entered on Clabby's record and the prosecutor unsuccessfully sought $2,500 in fines.

Clabby was charged with traffic offenses following a police investigation which included accident reconstruction. Clabby hit and killed the 76-year-old crossing guard at Latham Drive and Route 45-52 on Oct. 1, 2002.

Smith personally prosecuted the case. Eleven witnesses testified during a three-day bench trial. Clabby was found guilty of disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to exercise due care.

"Mr. Clabby's toxicology and prior traffic record were both negative," Smith said.

Goselin's family has a civil case pending. The suit contends Clabby and Ferrellgas of Kankakee were negligent.