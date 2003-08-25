Manteno to get new assisted living center

Illinois Diversatech is getting another new business and local seniors not yet ready for a nursing home are getting a new option to help them out.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Heritage Woods of Manteno, a new 66-unit assisted living center. It is expected to open in about a year.

The home is being developed by Heritage Woods Watseka/Manteno, L.L.C. and will be managed by Blair Minton & Associates, of Bourbonnais. The developers are also building a virtually identical facility in Watseka.

Heritage Woods will be certified by the Illinois Department of Public Aid. Residents who cannot afford to live in an assisted living center otherwise can get help from the Illinois Department of Public Aid to get all or part of their rent paid for.

"We're very passionate that older adults should have the very best care that they can possibly get, no matter what their income level is," said Blair Minton.

It is expected that the average age of the residents at the home will be 84 to 86, Minton said. The minimum age allowed will be 65.

There will be 29 one bedroom apartments and 37 studios in the home. Each unit will feature a full kitchenette, full private bathroom, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and an emergency response notification that will be answered by in-house staff.

Originally, plans called for the home to be located in the Southcreek subdivision in Manteno, and approval had even asked for and been given by the village. However, "for a variety of reasons" those plans changed and the decision was made to move the project to the Diversatech campus, Minton said.

Although the groundbreaking for the home was held Thursday, work on the site has actually been going on for about two months, Minton said. Where the new facility will be, four buildings once stood.

The $6 million project is expected to have a payroll of $500,000 to $750,000 a year.