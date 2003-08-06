Watseka seeks answers on blow-out at city pool

WATSEKA -- She's little and wiry and apparently invincible. She's Sherry Johnson, director and manager of the Watseka city pool.

About four weeks ago she was alone in the filter room when a four-inch pipe burst, releasing 30,000 gallons of water in a steady blast.

She was thrown against the wall, bashing her face, causing black eyes and a bad bruise on her cheek bone.

But she didn't seek medical attention and made light of the subject Tuesday at the Public Works committee meeting.

However, the incident has created trepidation at the pool -- and last night it created a lot of noise at the meeting.

"The city guys fixed it and it's up and running and that's great but I'm a little gun shy when I go in the filter room. It takes a whole lot of fortitude to keep going. My two best guys are the same way 'cause they saw what happened to me," Mrs. Johnson said.

According to a state inspector, the pipes are not strong enough for the pressure the system generates. He has given the city a month to respond to the problems.

Mrs. Johnson said the pool is operable only temporarily. Repairs made by the Public Works Department are not sufficient to meet state requirements.

Alderman William Nutter, the council's pool liaison, said the council will have to make a decide soon whether Watseka will continue to have a city pool.

"We'll have to upgrade the chlorination system. It's time to make a commitment on this pool to make it more efficiently run and safe for the employees. We can only hope nothing occurs over the next two weeks," he said, adding it's going to be "a fair amount of money."

Alderman Pearl Hamilton demanded an accounting of previous inspection reports seeking a paper trail to determine how long the pool has had problems.

"That's not the point; the point is we've got this year's (report) and now it's time to make some decisions," Nutter insisted.

"I understand that, but we need a paper trail, Bill, we need a paper trail. And I'm not disputing anybody's word," Mrs. Hamilton said.

Alderman Dick Corke said the city needs to find out if the pipes were the wrong kind of PVC for the amount of pressure or if it was just a coincidence. If it's the former: "Bill's right; we either fix it or we don't have a pool."

Mayor Ted Martin asked "How long have we had this liability that we've just kept sweeping under the rug?" he said. "It's a pretty big liability. We need to know how long it's been sitting out there like that," Martin said.

"He's got to have a copy of it. No state official inspects something and just throws away the results," Mrs. Hamilton said, adding she would check into it.