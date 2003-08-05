Watseka to host Model A restorers

WATSEKA -- A return to the past can be lived in Watseka at Peters Park Saturday when no less than three urban Model A restoration clubs converge for a picnic.

Their local contact man is antique car expert Mervin Duling, who said the public can come see the vintage vehicles 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Clubs involved are Model A Restorers Club from the Joliet region, Model A Restorers Club from the Calumet region and Prairie A's from Champaign-Urbana.

They just periodically pick a spot to motor for an outing and Watseka was the lucky choice this time.

Duling is not a member of any of them but he's well known for his many years of participation in the meticulous pastime of restoring cars, including Model As. He and his buddy, John Norton of Watseka, have recently finished work on a spectacular 1950 Ford which sat unused from 1970 until 1998.

It looks spanking new even down to the license plate -- and the blanket cord across the back of the front seat*-- not to mention the white wall tires, cozy, overstuffed seats and metal dashboard. And the familiar aroma that such an interior exudes.

Duling said a young person asked him what the cord was for and it occurred to him people of a certain age would have no reason to know. It's actually a leftover from horse and buggy days when blankets hung on racks in front of the riders in case the weather turned bad, he says. You would merely slip it off the rack and cover your lap with it.

Although that might not be necessary in a closed car, the manufacturers of the day provided the racks, because that's what people were used to.

"We took it out for a drive this morning," Duling said proudly, running his hand along the glistening, silky black side of the car.

Accompanying them, appropriately, were Mervin's wife, Norma, and John's wife, Hazel.

John and Mervin worked together for the Ford dealership owned by Watsekan Tom Voigt many years ago.

Their next project is a 1950 Ford convertible, which currently sits in their shop. It's brown and rusty and seemingly eager for some tender loving care.