Bourbonnais to crack down on motorized scooters: chief

If you're too young to drive, don't ride a motorized scooter in Bourbonnais.

Bourbonnais Police Chief Joseph Beard told the village board Monday that police will be enforcing a state statute that prohibits youths 15 and under from driving the scooters or any other motorized vehicle on the streets.

Beard said the action is being taken after police received several complaints about the scooters. Also, for those who do have driver's licenses, motorized vehicles are required to be licensed through the state. Any such vehicle that is used on village streets must have a license, the chief said.

However, the Illinois Secretary of State's office only provides licenses for motorized vehicles ranging in engine size from 50 to 100cc. Motorized scooters apparently do not fit in that category, so there is no license for them.

"Parents should be aware that they're illegal," said Mayor Bob Latham, referring to the motorized scooters.

The issue of enforcing laws came about because police were confused about the different levels of motorized vehicles, Beard said.

According to the state statute, "Motor vehicles, even if powered by battery on any street must be licensed. Everything out there with a motor has to have a license to it."

In addition, a vehicle will need a taillight, headlight and horn.

Motorized scooters cannot even be used on sidewalks, said Beard, adding that neither can bicycles.

Latham quickly added, "We're not against kids riding bicycles on the sidewalks."

Village Planning Commission Chairman Ed Hayes asked with a mix of facetiousness and seriousness what category motorized wheelchairs would fall under.

Wheelchairs would be fine, as long as they do not exceed 8 mph, the chief said. On private property, motorized vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, would be acceptable, as long as the people riding have written permission from the property owners in possession, Beard added.