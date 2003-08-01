KCC assumes role in radio

By Bobbye Hernandez

Those avid listeners of WTKC, 91.1 FM, the Kankakee County Convention and Tourism Bureau's radio station may have noticed a change in the announcements.

Recently the Kankakee County Convention and Tourism Bureau returned the privilege of running WTKC to Kankakee Community College.

Kankakee Community College, Olivet Nazarene University and the Convention and Tourism Bureau have a three-party agreement over the radio station, The Convention and Tourism Bureau was in charge of running and maintaining the station.

The Kankakee County Convention and Tourism Bureau's responsibility was to run and maintain the station, but due to several reasons, it is now unable to financially maintain the radio station.

Last month, the Convention and Tourism Bureau asked KCC to run the radio station. Shortly after, the tri-ownership re-configured a contract for WTKC.

Because the station, is an FM station, and has a 45-mile radius, it has the potential to conjure up more listeners.

KCC's Dean of Student Services, Stanley Cram, said that they would like to continue regular announcements as well as update the broadcasts. "We would like to increase listenership," said Cram.

In order to update WTKC, KCC will have to digitize the station, which currently operates on a reel to reel basis.

Also, because the station is located at Olivet Nazarene University, KCC would like to allow ONU students the opportunity to use the station for a broadcast training class, and also introduce a broadcast training program for KCC students.

Those ideas, however, are still in the early stages of planning. "We are moving slow, methodical, we are pacing it," said Cram. Funding however, is an issue which is slowing down the process.

The goal that KCC has decided upon, is to serve the community, in the manner that the station has already been doing.