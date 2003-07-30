Horse sitter helps disabled riders stay in the saddle

By Robyn Singleton

What's so hard about sitting on a horse for two days?

Well, there's his back bone, for one thing, said 10-year-old Natalie Lexow.

Lexow, of Hammond, Ind., set out Tuesday morning to break the 36-hour horse sitting record at Carousel Stables of rural Manteno. Lexow lasted 20 hours, finally dismounting from Chris, a big docile gray Percheron, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Lexow is among a crowd of horse sitters from Carousel pledging to spend days and nights on mounts to earn money to help disabled riders pay their stable bills.

Carousel hosts about 30 special needs riders who learn to ride and care for horses for fun and recreation. Lexow was out to beat record set last year by fellow student Lauren Ferrara.

"It's not as easy as it looks," stable owner Connie Jackson said about long-term horse sitting. "After a couple hours, you can't feel your legs any more."

Besides the backbone, there's the boredom factor. Lexow took a leg up onto Chris at 8 a.m. Tuesday. By mid afternoon, she'd pretty much exhausted her recreational options. She faced Chris' ears. She faced his rump. She sat side-saddle. She read Nancy Drew books.

"It's a lot more boring than I thought," she said.

She took the horse outside the barn for a little ride. She took a three-minute bathroom break. She practiced laying down on the draft horse's broad back, where she planned to spend the night.

"That's what got to her," Jackson said Wednesday morning. "She couldn't get comfortable enough to doze off for fear she'd fall."

Most of Carousel's 50 students this summer are staging horsey stunts to raise money to help disabled riders keep their mounts. Some are stall sitting, taking pledges from local residents and businesses to bail them out.

Next at horse-sitting is 6-year-old Marissa Pratcher, of Thornton, who claims she'll spend four days on horseback next week.

To make a donation, call the stable at (708) 258-0663.