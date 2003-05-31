Old seed marks show's 50th

HENNING, Ill. (AP) -- What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show than by planting some corn that was harvested in 1953, the year of the first show?

That's why Darius Harms recently used a flatbed truck haul his father's old "black market" Farmall tractor from the 1940s to the site of this year's show near Henning.

"We're going back to our roots," said Jeff Smith, regional sales manager for Prairie Farmer magazine, which sponsors the show. "This was the number to plant in 1953."

Harms later reviewed summer maintenance methods for the crop, which will probably yield about 120 bushels per acre if the weather cooperates.