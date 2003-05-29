Manteno establishes plans for mock emergency drill

There's more to handling emergencies than sending out police cars and fire trucks.

Elected officials, like mayors and trustees, have an important role to play, too.

About a year ago, Manteno Fire Inspector Chuck Snyder developed an emergency response plan for the village.

The plan was approved several months ago and "defines roles and responsibilities" for the mayor, trustees and village employees in a disaster and is "kind of a template for everybody to follow."

Village officials will soon get a chance to try out the plan firsthand without having to experience a real disaster. In early July, the village is planning a mock training exercise.

Snyder said plans call for a "table top" scenario with a lot of incoming phone calls from people portraying village residents with questions, problems and issues related to the disasters. There will also be some interacting with the police and fire departments and Kankakee County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.

Officials would also help with tasks such as resource management; communicating to the village about what happened and what the recovery effort will entail; and helping with things like setting up evacuation shelters and contacting different agencies throughout the county.